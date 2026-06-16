China expects cross-border travel surge during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

(Xinhua) 13:32, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) projected on Tuesday an 11.7 percent year-on-year increase in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break, with a daily average of 2.2 million crossings nationwide.

The peak daily passenger throughput is expected to reach 2.35 million trips, according to NIA figures.

The Dragon Boat Festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it is celebrated on June 19, and the holiday runs from June 19 to 21.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)