In pics: dragon boat race in Foshan, China's Guangdong

(Xinhua) 10:41, June 16, 2026

Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man walks past a wall printed with dragon boat in Chenfeng Village, Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 14, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

This photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows the heads of dragon boats and the trophies of dragon races in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 12, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Hu jingwen)

Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A child takes part in a dragon boat activity in Shengtang Village, Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Participants take part in a dragon boat race in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Participants attend a night training session in Diejiao Township of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2026. With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Township holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival. Participants must drift the 25-meter-long vessel around shapes curved like S, C and L at full speed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)