People celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in SW China's Chongqing

(Xinhua) 17:00, June 17, 2026

Locals attend a land dragon boat parade during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A resident has her forehead dotted with realgar wine, a Chinese alcoholic drink also called Xionghuang wine, to wish for good health during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Locals attend a land dragon boat parade during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Locals try their luck with touhu, a traditional Chinese game also known as pitch-pot, during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Locals attend a land dragon boat parade during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Locals shoot symbols of poisonous creatures to wish for good health during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Locals attend a parade of small land boats during an event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)