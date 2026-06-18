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China's Kuaizhou-11 launches satellite group
(Xinhua) 16:35, June 18, 2026
JIUQUAN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket has launched a satellite group in northwest China, according to the launch site on Thursday.
The rocket blasted off at 11:58 a.m. (Beijing Time) Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and successfully sent its payload, the CentiSpace 05 satellite group, into the planned orbit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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