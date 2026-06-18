China's Kuaizhou-11 launches satellite group

(Xinhua) 16:35, June 18, 2026

JIUQUAN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket has launched a satellite group in northwest China, according to the launch site on Thursday.

The rocket blasted off at 11:58 a.m. (Beijing Time) Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and successfully sent its payload, the CentiSpace 05 satellite group, into the planned orbit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)