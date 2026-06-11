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China launches new communication technology test satellite
(Xinhua) 17:05, June 11, 2026
WENCHANG, Hainan, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.
Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.
This satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.
The launch marks the 650th mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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