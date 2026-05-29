Mathematics research adds up for smarter satellite calibration

Xinhua) 16:28, May 29, 2026

CHANGSHA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have applied deep mathematics to aerospace engineering, offering an innovative solution for high-frequency, high-precision calibration of large satellite constellations.

The research, jointly conducted by Xiangtan University and the Hunan Shaofeng Institute for Applied Mathematics in central China's Hunan Province, is set to improve the data quality of China's commercial remote sensing satellites.

The researchers have been awarded the 2026 applied mathematics achievement certification from the China Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (CSIAM) for their landmark work.

The study centers on autonomous calibration algorithms for spaceborne Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) remote sensing constellation systems. By exploring deep mathematical constraints between multi-satellite observations and system parameters, the team achieved simultaneous autonomous calibration and inter-satellite consistency correction for multiple satellites, while lowering reliance on ground-based field participation.

The technology transforms satellite geometric calibration from the traditional "ground-dependent" model to an "in-orbit intelligent" one, significantly enhancing automation and engineering efficiency, according to the researchers. It delivers prominent application value in improving China's commercial remote sensing satellite data quality, safeguarding national defense, and advancing the geographic information industry.

Yang Yin, dean of the School of Mathematics at Xiangtan University, said the technology upgrades microwave remote sensing satellites from merely "seeing" to "seeing accurately." This enables more precise monitoring of natural disasters such as floods, allowing faster and more accurate identification of affected areas during emergency responses.

It also improves the accuracy of spatial data used in navigation map updates, land surveys and urban planning. In essence, the technology helps satellite remote sensing data achieve greater positioning accuracy and smaller errors, thus better serving transportation, disaster prevention, mitigation and urban governance, Yang said.

The relevant technological achievements have been adopted by leading aerospace enterprises and applied in major national projects. They have also been integrated into the operational system of the Zhongwei remote sensing satellite calibration field in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

To date, the technology has helped multiple in-orbit remote sensing satellites, including Gaofen-3 and Taijing-4, achieve system-level geometric positioning accuracy of better than three meters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)