China launches new batch of satellite for Spacesail Constellation
A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
WENCHANG, Hainan, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-8 carrier rocket on Sunday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new satellite group into space.
The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully.
A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
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