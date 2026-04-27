China launches Pakistani satellite

Xinhua) 10:20, April 27, 2026

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a Pakistani satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on April 25, 2026. The satellite, named PRSC-EO3, was lifted off at 8:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Pakistani satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Saturday.

The satellite, named PRSC-EO3, was lifted off at 8:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-6 carrier rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

This launch marked the 640th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a Pakistani satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on April 25, 2026. The satellite, named PRSC-EO3, was lifted off at 8:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a Pakistani satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on April 25, 2026. The satellite, named PRSC-EO3, was lifted off at 8:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)