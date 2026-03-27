China successfully launches new test satellite

Xinhua) 15:19, March 27, 2026

A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 27, 2026. Launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new test satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest, on Friday.

The Shiyan-33 satellite was launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket. The satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit.

This was the 635th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 27, 2026. Launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 27, 2026. Launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 27, 2026. Launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 27, 2026. Launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)