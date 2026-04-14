China launches Lijian-1 Y12 rocket to send 8 satellites into space

Xinhua) 13:32, April 14, 2026

A Lijian-1 Y12 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, April 14, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Haixia/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Lijian-1 Y12 carrier rocket to send eight satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits.

This launch marked the 12th flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.

The Lijian-1 carrier rocket series was developed by CAS Space, a commercial spaceflight company founded by the Institute of Mechanics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Lijian-1 rocket was developed to serve the microsatellite launch market, providing diversified launch services for varying numbers of satellites, according to Lijian-1 chief designer Shi Xiaoning.

To date, the rocket series has successfully sent more than 90 satellites into space, with a total orbital payload mass exceeding 12 tonnes.

By now, Lijian-1's annual production capacity exceeds 10 rockets, and the assembly and testing cycle has been shortened to 1 month. Its launch frequency will continue to increase, and its first sea-based launch is also being planned, according to the developer.

A Lijian-1 Y12 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, April 14, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Haixia/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y12 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, April 14, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Haixia/Xinhua)

A Lijian-1 Y12 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, April 14, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Haixia/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)