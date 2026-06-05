China launches new satellite group for commercial constellation
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on June 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. This launch marked the 648th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Thursday.
The satellite group was launched at 7:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network.
This launch marked the 648th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center.
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on June 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. This launch marked the 648th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on June 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. This launch marked the 648th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on June 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. This launch marked the 648th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
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