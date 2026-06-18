4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicks off in China's Sichuan

(Xinhua) 11:17, June 18, 2026

People view a model of the Huantian Constellation project at the Huantian Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. in Tianfu New Area of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting experts, scholars, and representatives from industry associations, international organizations and leading enterprises in the industrial chain to discuss the high-quality and secure development of the commercial aerospace sector.

Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the development of the commercial aerospace industry and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, setting the city's aerospace industry layout. Leveraging the Huantian Constellation project as its cornerstone, the city will drive integrated development across satellite applications, operations, manufacturing, and experimental launch capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows the ground receiving station of the Huantian Constellation project in Tianfu New Area of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting experts, scholars, and representatives from industry associations, international organizations and leading enterprises in the industrial chain to discuss the high-quality and secure development of the commercial aerospace sector.

Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the development of the commercial aerospace industry and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, setting the city's aerospace industry layout. Leveraging the Huantian Constellation project as its cornerstone, the city will drive integrated development across satellite applications, operations, manufacturing, and experimental launch capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A technician works on a test at an aerospace technology company in Tianfu New Area of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting experts, scholars, and representatives from industry associations, international organizations and leading enterprises in the industrial chain to discuss the high-quality and secure development of the commercial aerospace sector.

Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the development of the commercial aerospace industry and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, setting the city's aerospace industry layout. Leveraging the Huantian Constellation project as its cornerstone, the city will drive integrated development across satellite applications, operations, manufacturing, and experimental launch capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a scene at the 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference in Tianfu New Area of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting experts, scholars, and representatives from industry associations, international organizations and leading enterprises in the industrial chain to discuss the high-quality and secure development of the commercial aerospace sector.

Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the development of the commercial aerospace industry and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, setting the city's aerospace industry layout. Leveraging the Huantian Constellation project as its cornerstone, the city will drive integrated development across satellite applications, operations, manufacturing, and experimental launch capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A model of the Huantian Constellation project is seen at the Huantian Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. in Tianfu New Area of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2026. The 4th Meishan Satellite Application Industry Development Conference kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting experts, scholars, and representatives from industry associations, international organizations and leading enterprises in the industrial chain to discuss the high-quality and secure development of the commercial aerospace sector.

Meishan has seized the opportunities presented by the development of the commercial aerospace industry and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, setting the city's aerospace industry layout. Leveraging the Huantian Constellation project as its cornerstone, the city will drive integrated development across satellite applications, operations, manufacturing, and experimental launch capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)