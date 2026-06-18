Clued-in | Who is betraying peace?

(People's Daily Online) 16:18, June 18, 2026

While continuing to deepen its military cooperation with the United States, the Philippines has recently stepped up defense ties with Japan. Beyond announcing the launch of so-called "maritime delimitation talks," the Philippines is actively pushing forward with Japan on intelligence sharing, defense equipment transfers and joint military drills.

By inviting outside powers into the region under the banner of "security cooperation," the Philippines is actively fueling regional division. This approach has only heightened security risks in the area, running completely counter to the region's shared aspirations for peace, development, and cooperation.

China firmly opposes these actions.

Many ordinary Filipinos have also voiced strong opposition. Prominent local voices have pointed out that inviting foreign military forces will not guarantee security — instead, it risks turning the country into a mere pawn in a broader geopolitical competition.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)