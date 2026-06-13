Teodoro's reckless behaviors undermine interests of Philippines, its people: Chinese spokesperson

(Xinhua) 09:05, June 13, 2026

Regarding China's recent decision to impose sanctions on Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his relatives, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday Teodoro's reckless behaviors are bound to backfire and undermine the interests of the Philippines and its people as a whole.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

To uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests, China has decided to prohibit Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and not allow organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transaction, cooperation or other activities with him and his spouse and child, China's foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

"Let me stress that Teodoro is one of the most blatant among the handful of hostile actors toward China in the Philippines," said Lin.

In response to a separate query about Teodoro's latest remarks that continue to distort facts and smear China, Lin said they are pure political theatrics for selfish political gains. It is precisely the irresponsible and reckless provocations of a small handful of people like him that have aggravated China-Philippines disputes and soured bilateral relations, and will ultimately jeopardize the interests of the Philippines and its people, Lin added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)