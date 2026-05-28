ICC sets opening of trial of former Philippine President Duterte on Nov. 30

Xinhua) 09:39, May 28, 2026

A woman walks into the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

On April 23, the ICC confirmed all three counts of "crimes against humanity" against Duterte and committed him to trial.

THE HAGUE, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday that it has scheduled the opening of the trial against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for Nov. 30, 2026.

"The date was set by the Chamber following a status conference on this matter and other issues related to trial preparation," the ICC said in a statement.

Trial Chamber III of the ICC considered submissions from the Prosecution, the Defence and other legal representatives, as well as the time required for the disclosure of evidence and related materials.

The ICC added that before the start of the trial, the Chamber will address all pending matters and adopt procedures necessary to ensure the fair and expeditious conduct of the proceedings.

On April 23, the ICC confirmed all three counts of "crimes against humanity" against Duterte and committed him to trial.

Duterte served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022. He was arrested and transferred to ICC custody in March 2025 under a warrant related to his controversial anti-drug campaign, a move he has challenged. His initial appearance before the court took place on March 14, 2025. On Nov. 28, 2025, the ICC rejected an appeal seeking his release based on age and declining health.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)