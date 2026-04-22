Philippines should pursue substantive cooperation with China

Recent overtures by the Philippines to resume oil and gas cooperation with China stand in stark contrast to Manila's continued provocations in the South China Sea. While seeking economic support from China, Philippine authorities have simultaneously intensified actions infringing upon China's core interests.

The Philippines currently faces a severe energy crisis exacerbated by Middle East conflicts. With a narrow energy structure heavily reliant on oil imports from the region, global supply disruptions have severely impacted its economy. Late last month, the government declared a nationwide energy emergency, highlighting the urgency of addressing these critical economic and livelihood challenges.

Against this backdrop, Philippine leaders have publicly acknowledged China's fertilizer assistance and signaled openness to restarting bilateral energy talks. However, Manila's actions tell a different story. The President recently unilaterally renamed 131 geographical features within China's Nansha Qundao, while Philippine vessels intruded into China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, harassing Chinese fishing operations and staging media provocations.

Manila has further escalated tensions by fabricating incidents—including allegations of Chinese naval vessels using fire-control radar near Xianbin Jiao—and collaborating with external powers to disrupt regional security. The recent large-scale "Balikatan" joint exercises with the U.S. and Japan marked the first post-WWII deployment of Japanese combat forces on Philippine soil.

These contradictory actions reveal an opportunistic strategy by certain Philippine politicians to simultaneously leverage external allies—who benefit from South China Sea instability—while seeking economic cooperation with China. This "separate disputes from cooperation" approach is unsustainable; one cannot disregard a neighbor's core interests while expecting its critical support.

As a nation with limited capacity to withstand external risks, the Philippines would be better served by prioritizing development over geopolitical maneuvering. History demonstrates that short-sighted actions only deepen uncertainty. Manila must reflect on what truly serves its long-term interests.

Neighborhood is immutable, and stable relations are essential. If genuinely committed to its people's welfare and improved ties with China, the Philippines must address the root causes of tension, recalibrate its bilateral strategy, and cease provocations. China values Philippines' stated desire for stability and dialogue but expects concrete actions to create conditions for meaningful cooperation.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)