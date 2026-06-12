Int'l community must stay on high alert to Japanese militarism: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 10:35, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The international community must stay on high alert and never allow Japanese militarism to return and menace the world again, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a report about the Japanese government noting that its policy of exclusive defense and its commitment as a peaceful nation remain unchanged.

Lin said opposing militarism is the unwavering common will of the international community, stressing that any country that cherishes peace and upholds the postwar international order should make their just voice heard.

While claiming to be for "peace" and "defense," Japan's action shows that it is speeding down the path of remilitarization -- ramping up military expenditure, easing the export of lethal weapons, advancing the deployment of intermediate and long-range missiles, developing offensive military capability, hoarding sensitive nuclear materials, promoting the revision of its pacifist Constitution, and even advocating that Japan should become a war-capable nation, the spokesperson said.

"In fact, Japan has torn off the mask of 'pacifist country' all by itself," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)