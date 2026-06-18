Chinese farmers' paintings bring rural charm to Indonesia

(Xinhua) 15:58, June 18, 2026

JAKARTA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A two-week exhibition of Chinese farmers' paintings opened recently at an art gallery in Jakarta, showcasing the charm of China's rural culture and the vitality of its folk art traditions.

Featuring 52 classic works provided by the China Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing, the exhibition presents vivid scenes of rural life in China, including farm work, folk rituals and festive traditions.

Since its opening, the exhibition has attracted many local visitors and art lovers. Indonesian visitor Evi Suriyadi said the paintings fully reflect the profound cultural resonance between Indonesia and China.

The exhibition, which is open to the public free of charge, will run until June 26.

It also features interactive areas for traditional folk art activities such as rubbing and paper-cutting, allowing local visitors to experience the unique charm of Chinese folk art.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)