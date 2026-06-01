Shenzhen Int'l Museum of Art in China's Guangdong officially opens to public

Xinhua) 13:06, June 01, 2026

A visitor takes photos outside the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors view the bronze animal head sculptures of Yuanmingyuan at the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Cultural and creative products are pictured at the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A man visits the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a view of the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)