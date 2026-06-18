BYD's overseas industrial park boosts NEV production in Brazil

(Xinhua) 14:31, June 18, 2026

Workers operate at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 12, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A vehicle goes through road vibration test at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 15, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A worker is busy at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 12, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A worker installs a tyre at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 12, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A worker performs assembly work at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 12, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Workers process an automotive chassis at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 15, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows part of the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Vehicles are pictured after going through the water-spray test at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 15, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Workers operate on automobile engines at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 15, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A worker (L) operates a mechanical arm to perform assembly work at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 12, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A vehicle goes through the water-spray test at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil, June 15, 2026. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows vehicles at the production base complex of BYD in Camacari, Bahia State, Brazil. About 50 kilometers away from Salvador, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the Camacari production base complex of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has been put into operation since last year.

The complex is BYD's largest industrial park outside Asia and first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America. The first phase of the complex is expected to complete its expansion by the end of this year with an annual production capacity reaching 300,000 vehicles. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)