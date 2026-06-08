China's NEV passenger car exports more than double in May

(Xinhua) 20:06, June 08, 2026

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles (NEVs) surged 112.6 percent from a year earlier in May, reaching a total of 424,000 units, industry association data showed on Monday.

Last month, exports rose 4.4 percent compared with April 2026 and accounted for 54.1 percent of total passenger vehicle shipments abroad, up 9.5 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Battery electric vehicles accounted for 59.3 percent of NEV exports, down from 66.1 percent a year earlier. Small-sized A00 and A0-class electric cars made up 53.8 percent of battery electric vehicle exports in May, compared with 50.7 percent in the same month last year.

Exports have become the main engine of growth for China's auto sector, as weak domestic consumption continues to weigh on the broader market. Chinese carmakers have pushed deeper into markets such as Latin America and Europe, helping offset softer demand in the Middle East and keeping export volumes growing strongly, the CPCA said.

Supported by China's mature electric vehicle supply chain and the growing competitiveness of its NEV brands, exports have continued to expand across both premium and mass-market segments, supporting overall industry stability.

The CPCA noted that momentum for a broader recovery in China's auto market will remain limited in June, with the industry expected to maintain a modest recovery trend.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)