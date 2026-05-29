China seeks to step up regulation of NEV battery recycling

Xinhua) 08:30, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday called for legal measures to regulate the recycling of power batteries from new energy vehicles (NEVs), as these batteries now enter a period of mass retirement.

At a meeting focused on NEV battery recycling, the ministry demanded strict investigation and punishment of illegal activities, including the unauthorized disposal of retired batteries, production of substandard products using retired batteries, failure to fulfill information tracing responsibilities, illegal dismantling causing environmental pollution and unlicensed operations.

It is estimated that the annual volume of retired power batteries will exceed 1 million tonnes by 2030, according to the ministry. The meeting highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the establishment of a sound battery recycling system.

Digital technologies will be used to better monitor battery flows and ensure the responsibilities of enterprises along the industrial chain are fulfilled, the ministry said.

The ministry also urged deeper collaboration among industry associations, key companies and research institutions to accelerate the development and application of advanced technologies and equipment, explore new business models, and build a solid foundation for high-quality development of the industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)