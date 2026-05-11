China's NEV output, sales expand in April

Xinhua) 16:42, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) posted year-on-year growth in April, industry data showed on Monday.

NEV output rose 5.5 percent year on year to 1.32 million units, while sales increased 9.7 percent to 1.34 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Of total new car sales in April, NEVs accounted for 53.2 percent, the data showed.

In the first four months of the year, China's auto production and sales totaled 9.61 million and 9.57 million units, respectively. NEV production and sales reached 4.29 million and 4.3 million units respectively during the period.

During January-April, the country's vehicle exports surged 61.5 percent year on year to 3.13 million units, with NEV exports surging 120 percent to 1.38 million units.

CAAM deputy secretary-general Chen Shihua said that while auto production and sales edged down slightly year on year in April, the cumulative decline in the first four months has narrowed further.

Recent policy measures have sent positive signals that will help boost domestic auto demand, consolidate foreign trade advantages, and promote the sector's stable operations and high-quality development, Chen added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)