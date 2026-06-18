India's Mumbai cuts water supply to construction sites, swimming pools as reservoir levels decline

(Xinhua) 14:03, June 18, 2026

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The civic body in India's financial capital, Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday stopped supplying water to swimming pools and construction sites, officials said.

It has also imposed a 20 percent cut on industrial and commercial users to conserve drinking water.

According to officials, the decision has been taken in view of the decline in water reservoir levels owing to the delayed monsoon rains and the driest June in more than a decade.

Reports said that a 10 percent precautionary water cut has been in place across the city since May 15.

Mumbai is dependent on seven lakes outside the city for its water supply. Reports quoting officials said the water reserves have fallen to 10.35 percent of their total capacity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)