10 dead in New Delhi hotel fire

(Xinhua) 15:19, June 03, 2026

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people died and a few others were injured when a major fire broke out inside a multi-story hotel situated in New Delhi on Wednesday, confirmed local officials.

The mishap was reported from the Malviya Nagar area in the southern part of the Indian capital city.

Those who received burn injuries were admitted to a local government hospital. As many as 35 people were rescued by the personnel belonging to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

A DFS official said the death toll is feared to rise, since many of the injured are in a critical condition.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)