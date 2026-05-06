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2 blasts occur in India's Punjab
(Xinhua) 14:40, May 06, 2026
NEW DELHI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Two low-intensity blasts occurred in India's northern state of Punjab during the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.
The blasts were reported from Punjab's Amritsar and Jalandhar areas, with no casualties reported.
Two teams of the federal government's National Investigation Agency were rushed to the state on Wednesday to carry out a probe.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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