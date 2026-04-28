Explosion damages railway line in India's Punjab

Xinhua) 16:08, April 28, 2026

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- An explosion damaged a railway line in the northern Indian state of Punjab, prompting authorities to issue an alert, police said Tuesday.

The blast went off on Monday night and ripped through a section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) railway track near Bathonia village in Patiala district, about 55 km southwest of Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab.

According to police, the accused who detonated the blast was killed in the explosion and his body was found at the spot.

A senior police official, Varun Sharma, said it was a "detonation attempt".

"After getting whatever scientific evidence, including a SIM card from the spot, police have launched a technical investigation," Sharma further said. "We expect that we will soon unravel the whole conspiracy."

Following the blast, freight movement on the specific corridor stretch was briefly suspended to facilitate track repairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)