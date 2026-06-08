3 parked aircraft damaged at Delhi airport amid strong winds

(Xinhua) 17:05, June 08, 2026

NEW DELHI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Strong winds amid rains and inclement weather damaged three narrow-body aircraft belonging to the private airline "Air India," confirmed an official source on Monday.

The incident happened at the at Terminal 2 of Delhi International Airport, where the aircraft were parked on Sunday.

Videos viral on social media showed ground equipment moving on wheels at a fast speed amid strong winds at the airport, even as ground staff ran to stop them. The ground equipment struck the three aircraft, thus damaging them.

An online media report by NDTV quoted an official as saying that of the three impacted aircraft, two would be back in the operations soon, while the third would take a little longer to be fixed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)