Chinese medical team offers free clinic in Zanzibar to mark Day of African Child

(Xinhua) 13:43, June 18, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team to Tanzania's Zanzibar on Tuesday carried out a free medical outreach at the Kidundo Community Orphanage to mark the Day of the African Child, providing healthcare services and essential supplies to vulnerable children.

The initiative, part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, focused on improving the health and well-being of children living in institutional care.

Medical specialists in internal medicine, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dentistry and dermatology conducted comprehensive health screenings covering common conditions such as malnutrition, respiratory infections, skin diseases, vision problems and oral health issues.

In addition, the team delivered a health education session tailored to local conditions, demonstrating proper hygiene practices such as the seven-step handwashing technique and mosquito-bite prevention.

The medical team also donated daily necessities, school supplies and sports equipment, while engaging with the children through games and interactive activities.

The orphanage, home to more than 80 children, has long faced limited access to professional healthcare services.

Hamad Abdallah, director of the orphanage, said the outreach not only addressed immediate health concerns but also strengthened long-term health awareness among the children.

Bao Zengtao, leader of the Chinese medical team, said the team will continue to expand services to orphanages, schools and rural communities across Zanzibar, helping bridge gaps in primary healthcare and deepen China-Africa medical cooperation.

The Day of the African Child is commemorated annually on June 16 to honor the 1976 student uprising in Soweto, South Africa, and to promote children's rights and welfare across the continent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)