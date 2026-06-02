China to send medical expert team to DR Congo for Ebola control

Xinhua) 10:13, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts will depart from Beijing in the early hours of Tuesday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to support local Ebola control efforts, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.

The Chinese government decided to send the high-level medical expert team after the World Health Organization determined on May 17 that the Ebola outbreak in the DRC constituted a "public health emergency of international concern."

With rich experience in epidemic control, the experts will work with the Chinese medical team currently in the DRC and strengthen cooperation with local medical and epidemic control agencies to help contain the Ebola outbreak.

The expert team will also provide prevention and treatment training for local healthcare facilities, the Chinese medical team, the Chinese embassy, Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese citizens.

The dispatch of this expert team underscores China's commitment to international cooperation in fighting the epidemic, said an NHC official, adding that the team will share epidemic response experience based on local conditions and help enhance the DRC's capacity for Ebola prevention, control and treatment.

Since the recent outbreak began, the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team currently in the DRC has activated an emergency response and established a prevention and control system, including conducting training and drills, coordinating supplies, and improving the team's living environment. Team members have remained on the clinical front lines to protect the health of both local people and Chinese nationals in the DRC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)