China to send medical expert team to DR Congo for Ebola control
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts will depart from Beijing in the early hours of Tuesday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to support local Ebola control efforts, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.
The Chinese government decided to send the high-level medical expert team after the World Health Organization determined on May 17 that the Ebola outbreak in the DRC constituted a "public health emergency of international concern."
With rich experience in epidemic control, the experts will work with the Chinese medical team currently in the DRC and strengthen cooperation with local medical and epidemic control agencies to help contain the Ebola outbreak.
The expert team will also provide prevention and treatment training for local healthcare facilities, the Chinese medical team, the Chinese embassy, Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese citizens.
The dispatch of this expert team underscores China's commitment to international cooperation in fighting the epidemic, said an NHC official, adding that the team will share epidemic response experience based on local conditions and help enhance the DRC's capacity for Ebola prevention, control and treatment.
Since the recent outbreak began, the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team currently in the DRC has activated an emergency response and established a prevention and control system, including conducting training and drills, coordinating supplies, and improving the team's living environment. Team members have remained on the clinical front lines to protect the health of both local people and Chinese nationals in the DRC.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese medical team donates antiviral medications to Sierra Leone
- Chinese medical team, construction firms donate supplies to two orphanages in Juba
- Chinese medical team provides free clinic services in Sierra Leone
- Nearly 300 cataract patients in Burundi to get free surgery from Chinese doctors
- Chinese medical team provides medical outreach on chronic diseases in Sierra Leone
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.