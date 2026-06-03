Chinese medical team donates supplies, offers free care to refugees in Zambia

(Xinhua) 13:18, June 03, 2026

LUSAKA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Chinese medical team to Zambia on Tuesday donated medical supplies and offered free medical care to refugees in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

The donated medical supplies included 2,000 medical masks, 400 pairs of medical gloves, a digital thermometer, a height and body weight scale, surface hygiene tissues, and 48 bottles of antibacterial hand sanitizer.

The activities took place during an outreach program held at the Makeni Refugee Transit Center, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as part of activities leading up to World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20.

Zhang Yingjian, leader of the medical team, said it is a responsibility to provide care and assistance to the refugee community in Zambia, as health is the bedrock upon which every individual builds a happy life.

He noted that the outreach program brought together specialists in obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, pain management, and traditional Chinese medicine, aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare services.

Zhang added that the medical team would continue taking concrete actions to strengthen China-Zambia friendship and contribute to building a global community of health for all.

Helen Mebrahtu, deputy representative for UNHCR Zambia, commended the Chinese government and the medical team for their generous support, humanitarian commitment, and professionalism in assisting refugees and host communities.

She said the health post at the transit center continues to face shortages of skilled personnel, medicines, and infrastructure, adding that the outreach program has helped to address some of the challenges.

She further expressed gratitude that the donated medical supplies would continue to benefit the center beyond the duration of the outreach program.

Goodson Sinyenga, director of planning and research at Zambia's Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, said the involvement of the Chinese medical team is a practical demonstration of solidarity in response to the growing need for specialized healthcare among refugees and host communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)