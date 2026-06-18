Key member of telecom fraud syndicate repatriated to China from Cambodia

(Xinhua) 11:14, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have brought back a key member of a major criminal syndicate from Cambodia, marking the latest result of deepening law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

Liu Ren, a key member of the criminal group headed by Chen Zhi, was escorted back to China from Phnom Penh by a Chinese police task force, with strong support from Cambodian authorities, the ministry said.

Investigators found that in 2016, Chen directed Liu and others to establish the Jinbei Group in Cambodia, where they operated multiple online gambling platforms targeting Chinese citizens, according to the ministry.

Since 2020, the group has also allegedly operated telecom fraud compounds in Cambodia, carrying out large-scale online and telecom scams involving exceptionally huge sums of money, according to the ministry.

Liu is also suspected of involvement in serious violent crimes including illegal detention and assault, the ministry said. He has been placed in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

China and Cambodia have intensified law enforcement cooperation this year in response to the severe situation involving telecom and online fraud crimes targeting Chinese nationals from Cambodia-based operations.

The two sides have jointly cracked down on telecom fraud parks and scam dens while pursuing major financiers and core members of criminal syndicates, greatly reducing the space for such criminal activities, the ministry said.

So far, Cambodian authorities have repatriated more than 20,000 telecom fraud suspects to China, along with several suspects linked to homicide cases.

The ministry statement said Chinese police would maintain a high-pressure crackdown on transnational telecom and online fraud crimes, deepen law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries, and push forward joint operations to dismantle criminal networks and apprehend suspects.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)