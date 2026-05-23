Lao police hand over 494 fraud suspects to China

Xinhua) 09:59, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Lao police recently repatriated 494 fraud suspects to China, as the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation in cracking down on cross-border telecom fraud, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Lao police seized these suspects during a special crackdown launched in response to a number of scammers and scam centers relocating to Laos this year due to intensified operations against telecom fraud in neighboring Cambodia.

A ministry official said Chinese police will step up law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries to combat cross-border telecom fraud, including dismantling scam dens and apprehending their sponsors, as well as repatriating fraud suspects.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)