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Lao police hand over 494 fraud suspects to China
(Xinhua) 09:59, May 23, 2026
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Lao police recently repatriated 494 fraud suspects to China, as the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation in cracking down on cross-border telecom fraud, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.
Lao police seized these suspects during a special crackdown launched in response to a number of scammers and scam centers relocating to Laos this year due to intensified operations against telecom fraud in neighboring Cambodia.
A ministry official said Chinese police will step up law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries to combat cross-border telecom fraud, including dismantling scam dens and apprehending their sponsors, as well as repatriating fraud suspects.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
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