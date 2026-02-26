Chinese courts conclude trials of two criminal gangs from northern Myanmar, 16 sentenced to death
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts have concluded the trials of two major criminal groups based in northern Myanmar involved in telecom and online fraud, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Thursday.
At a press conference held by the SPC, it was revealed that by the end of 2025, courts across the country had concluded first-instance trials of over 27,000 cases related to telecom fraud operations in northern Myanmar, with more than 41,000 returned suspects sentenced.
Notably, among the trials of the so-called "four major families" criminal gangs -- which had drawn widespread domestic and international attention -- those of the Ming and Bai groups have completed all judicial proceedings. A total of 39 individuals received sentences of life imprisonment or heavier penalties, including 16 sentenced to death. The two cross-border armed criminal rings have been completely dismantled, delivering a heavy blow to criminal elements both at home and abroad.
