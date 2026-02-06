China to step up tough crackdown on telecom scams: senior official
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up its tough crackdown on telecom and online fraud, a senior security official said Thursday.
Addressing a national teleconference, State Councilor Wang Xiaohong said the authorities will keep launching successive waves of crackdowns, "leaving no breathing room for telecom fraudsters."
Wang, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored the need for a comprehensive approach, calling for close monitoring of fraud-related individuals, phone cards, networks and channels to ensure effective law enforcement.
He also stressed the importance of prevention, with targeted early warnings, stronger technological safeguards, and broader public awareness efforts to build a robust protection network.
Wang urged deeper law enforcement cooperation to squeeze the operating space of telecom fraud, adding that China would contribute its solutions to tackling this global problem.
Photos
Related Stories
- China prosecutes 11,000 people repatriated from northern Myanmar over telecom fraud
- China's efforts to combat telecom and online fraud yield remarkable results: FM spokesperson
- China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gang
- Chinese court announces 1st-instance verdict for fraud gang in northern Myanmar
- China executes 11 criminals of northern Myanmar telecom fraud groups
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.