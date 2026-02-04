Home>>
China prosecutes 11,000 people repatriated from northern Myanmar over telecom fraud
(Xinhua) 13:34, February 04, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China prosecuted more than 11,000 repatriated individuals from northern Myanmar for telecom fraud during the first 11 months of last year, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Wednesday.
During the same period, procuratorial organs across China approved the arrest of more than 4,300 people suspected of involvement in such cases, dealing a powerful blow to cross-border telecom fraud activities, the SPP said.
Including those repatriated from northern Myanmar, a total of approximately 62,000 individuals were prosecuted in China for crimes related to telecom and online fraud in this period, the SPP added.
