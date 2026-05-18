China, US, UAE police launch first joint crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud

Xinhua) 09:57, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Police authorities from China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recently carried out their first joint international law enforcement operation, targeting telecom and online fraud in Dubai, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.

In the operation, police dismantled nine fraud dens and captured 276 suspects, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)