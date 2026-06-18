Feature: Chinese language provides culture bridge for young Polish learners

(Xinhua) 11:08, June 18, 2026

KRAKOW, Poland, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Dressed in a cyan Qipao and an opera-style headdress, Maria Lejczak's performance of traditional Chinese Huangmei Opera captivated the audience at the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition in Poland.

Held on Tuesday at the Confucius Institute in Krakow, the competition brought together Polish students from both primary and secondary schools and universities. Speaking in Chinese, they shared stories of how they first encountered the language and how it has since found its way into their daily lives.

For Lejczak, who won first prize in the secondary school category, it all started with music. "When I was little, I loved listening to Chinese songs and opera. At first, I could only hum along, and that made me want to learn Chinese," the 14-year-old told Xinhua.

Eight years into her Chinese studies, Lejczak said the language has given her more confidence in expressing herself. It also led her to learn about Xie Xide, a renowned Chinese physicist and former president of Fudan University, who has become one of her role models.

"I've already bought three Fudan University hoodies. I hope they don't wear out before I'm admitted," she said.

Inspired by her Chinese teacher from Chengdu, a city famed for its cuisine, 12-year-old Justyna Stolarz has become a devoted hotpot fan. In her competition speech, she confidently named different varieties of chili peppers in Chinese. "The language has helped me better understand the richness of Chinese food," she said.

Bruno Grunt, who won first prize in the primary school category, has a somewhat sweeter tooth. He said candied hawthorn and drinks from Mixue Ice Cream &Tea, a Chinese beverage chain, are among his favorites.

In his speech, Grunt recalled helping other foreign tourists order food during a family trip to China. This small act of translation brought him joy, as did the drink his father later bought him from Mixue as a reward.

University student Zuzanna Moch, who majors in Chinese, shares videos of herself singing theme songs from Chinese TV dramas on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Her account has attracted more than 6,000 followers.

"When I listen to and sing Chinese songs, I feel closer to China," Moch said in her speech at the competition.

For many young Polish learners, Chinese is no longer just a school subject but a bridge to another culture. As Lidia Witer, first-prize winner in the university category, said in her speech: "Communication is not only an exchange of languages, but also a meeting of hearts. The world is one family, and people everywhere are connected."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)