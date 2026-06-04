Chinese language competition held in Iraq's Kurdistan region

(Xinhua) 13:26, June 04, 2026

BAGHDAD, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students was held on Wednesday at Salahaddin University in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region.

A total of nine contestants competed in the final across three segments: a talent show, a themed speech, and a knowledge quiz.

Bahroz Kanabi Ismael, a sophomore from the Chinese Department of Salahaddin University, won first place. He will represent Iraq in the global finals of the "Chinese Bridge" competition in China.

During the event, Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun said since the region hosted the first competition in 2022, participation and contestants' proficiency have grown steadily, reflecting surging enthusiasm for Chinese learning across Iraq.

Liu expressed hope that through the bridge of language, more Iraqi youths could become ambassadors of friendship connecting China and Iraq, contributing to the development of bilateral ties.

Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Foreign Relations, thanked China for continuously fostering cultural and educational bridges with the Kurdistan region.

Iraq has witnessed a surge in Chinese language fever in recent years. In 2019, Salahaddin University became the first Iraqi university to offer an academic degree in the Chinese language, while University of Baghdad established the Chinese Department in 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)