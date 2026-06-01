Chinese language proficiency competition held in Germany

Xinhua) 14:16, June 01, 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The German finals of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students were held on Saturday in Hannover, Germany.

A total of 11 secondary school students and 15 primary school students from across Germany participated in the events.

The secondary school competition consisted of three segments: a themed speech, a quiz on Chinese language and culture, and a talent show. Contestants shared their experiences of learning Chinese and engaging with Chinese culture.

The primary school event featured themed speeches and talent performances. Participants demonstrated a variety of skills, including dancing, musical performances, calligraphy, and martial arts.

"Since its launch in 2002, the 'Chinese Bridge' competition has attracted more than 1.8 million young participants from over 160 countries," Chinese Ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo said. "It has become an important platform for young people to showcase their Chinese-language skills and deepen cultural exchange and friendship."

"Language is one of the best keys to understanding a country," Deng told the contestants. "By learning Chinese well, you are helping build a solid foundation for friendship between the Chinese and German peoples."

The events were organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Germany, and hosted by the Leibniz Confucius Institute Hannover.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)