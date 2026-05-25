Beninese student wins national round of Chinese Bridge competition

Xinhua) 10:34, May 25, 2026

Students from the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi perform during the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition in Cotonou, Benin, on May 22, 2026. Appoline Akoutan, a third-year undergraduate student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi, won first prize on Friday evening in the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, the country's economic capital. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

COTONOU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Appoline Akoutan, a third-year undergraduate student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi, won first prize on Friday evening in the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, the country's economic capital.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Benin in partnership with the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi and the Chinese Cultural Center, the competition brought together six Chinese-language learners from the university, selected from about 100 candidates who participated in the preliminary selection process launched in February 2026.

The competition featured several events, including a speech in Chinese, a question-and-answer session, and artistic performances related to Chinese culture. At the end of the contest, Akoutan emerged as the overall winner.

"I am very proud to have won this prize and to represent my country in the global final," Akoutan said.

Chinese Ambassador to Benin Zhang Wei expressed satisfaction with the level of Chinese-language learners and paid tribute to the teachers who have passed on their knowledge of Mandarin to Beninese students.

Language serves as a bridge connecting peoples beyond borders, while Chinese characters foster exchanges and strengthen bonds of friendship, he said.

"Since the launch of the 'Chinese Bridge' competition in Benin, more and more young people have been using Chinese to get closer to China, better understand the country, and share stories of China-Benin friendship," he said.

From daily exchanges to academic discussions, and from cultural appreciation to business negotiations, "Chinese has become a solid bridge bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together and enhancing mutual understanding between China and Benin," he added.

Students from the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi perform during the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition in Cotonou, Benin, on May 22, 2026. Appoline Akoutan, a third-year undergraduate student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi, won first prize on Friday evening in the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, the country's economic capital. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Appoline Akoutan, a third-year undergraduate student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi, performs during the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition in Cotonou, Benin, on May 22, 2026. Appoline Akoutan, a third-year undergraduate student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi, won first prize on Friday evening in the Beninese final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, the country's economic capital. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)