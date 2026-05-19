Brazilian final of 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Rio de Janeiro

Xinhua) 13:05, May 19, 2026

Contestant Alina Rieli dos Santos speaks after winning the first place of the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A performer plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, ahead of the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A contestant creates calligraphy artwork during the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A contestant competes during the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A contestant competes during the Brazilian final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

An artist presents calligraphy and painting artworks themed on the Year of the Horse ahead of the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A contestant competes during the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A performer plays the violin ahead of the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A contestant competes during the Brazilian final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Winners pose for a group photo after the Brazilian final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a scene at the Brazilian final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Winners pose for a group photo after the Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2026. The Brazilian final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from Saturday to Sunday, with 27 college students and 15 secondary school students competing in both speech and talent categories. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)