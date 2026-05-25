Chinese language proficiency competition held in Algiers

Xinhua) 14:58, May 25, 2026

ALGIERS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Algeria was held on Sunday, with 12 Algerian students in attendance.

Hassina Saidi, a first-prize winner and a student in the Chinese Department at the University of Algiers II, said that the award recognized her progress in learning Chinese and gave her a great opportunity to discover China.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Dong Guangli said that the "Chinese Bridge" competition, as one of the key events in implementing the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2026, serves as a solid bridge for mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.

He expressed hope that Algerian students would use language as a key to gain a deeper understanding of China, strive to become "ambassadors" of China-Algeria friendship, and help promote the steady and long-term development of people-to-people ties between the two nations.

This competition was hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, and co-organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Algiers II.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)