Jordan hosts Chinese language competition to promote cultural exchanges

(Xinhua) 13:18, June 04, 2026

A student competes in the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition in Amman, Jordan, June 3, 2026. The Jordanian finals of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students were held on Wednesday in Amman. A total of 10 students participated in the event. The competition featured Chinese-language speeches, impromptu Q&A session and talent presentations. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Jordanian finals of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students were held on Wednesday in Amman.

A total of 10 students participated in the event. The competition featured Chinese-language speeches, impromptu Q&A session and talent presentations.

Ahmed Al-Blwi, the first-place winner from the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius), said learning Chinese has enabled him to communicate with people from different cultural backgrounds and build friendships with both Arab and Chinese students, and he plans to pursue further studies in China.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei said Jordan is one of the first countries in the Middle East to launch Chinese language education. Over the years, Chinese language education in Jordan has developed steadily and made important contributions to promoting the high-level development of the China-Jordan strategic partnership.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder of the TAG-Confucius, emphasized the role of language in promoting knowledge, cultural understanding and cooperation, encouraging students to continue learning Chinese and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

A student competes in the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition in Amman, Jordan, June 3, 2026. The Jordanian finals of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students were held on Wednesday in Amman. A total of 10 students participated in the event. The competition featured Chinese-language speeches, impromptu Q&A session and talent presentations. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)