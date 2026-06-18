Taiwan's DPP slammed for reported plan to tighten AI chip exports to mainland

(Xinhua) 10:52, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for recklessly pushing for economic decoupling across the Taiwan Strait, driven by its secessionist agenda.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular media briefing in response to reports that the DPP authorities are considering classifying unauthorized exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to the mainland as criminal offenses under tougher export control measures.

"If the reports were true, they would further demonstrate that the DPP authorities are recklessly pushing for economic decoupling across the Strait, driven by the attempt to seek the U.S. supports for its secessionist agenda," Chen said.

Chen accused the DPP authorities of attempting to abuse judicial measures to disrupt cross-Strait industrial and supply chains, saying such actions would violate market principles and ultimately damage Taiwan's own semiconductor sector.

Such moves would only suppress the development space of Taiwan's semiconductor industry and end up with accelerating the loss of the island's core industrial advantages, he said.

Chen said the mainland has continued to make breakthroughs in chip manufacturing, AI and other advanced technologies.

The mainland's industrial transformation toward smarter, greener and more integrated development is creating broader opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across the Strait, he said.

"Taiwan businesses are welcomed to invest and develop on the mainland, and they will benefit from a stable, open and innovation-driven environment," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)