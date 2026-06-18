Taiwan arrivals through Fujian on mainland up nearly 30 pct in first five months

(Xinhua) 09:32, June 18, 2026

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of Taiwan residents entering the Chinese mainland through ports in the eastern province of Fujian rose nearly 30 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A total of 518,000 Taiwan residents entered through Fujian ports from January to May, up 29.7 percent from a year earlier, while 939,000 passenger trips were recorded on the cross-Strait ferry routes connecting Fujian and Kinmen and Matsu, marking a 25.6 percent increase, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a regular press conference.

Chen noted that the figures reflected growing cross-Strait exchanges and the expanding role of Fujian as a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

Since the release in 2023 of a guideline on supporting Fujian in building a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development, central government departments and Fujian authorities have rolled out a series of supporting policies, he said.

Fujian has issued five batches of measures totaling 74 policies to promote Fujian-Taiwan integration, implemented a number of key projects and announced 17 landmark achievements, according to Chen.

He said the demonstration effect of the zone had gradually become more apparent, with Taiwan residents and businesses finding it easier to develop on the mainland and economic and cultural exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan continuing to deepen.

In 2025, Fujian newly established 2,612 Taiwan-funded enterprises, up 6.8 percent year on year, Chen added.

A special meeting on advancing the construction of the cross-Strait integrated development demonstration zone was held on June 13 in the coastal city of Xiamen.

Chen said the mainland authorities would continue implementing the meeting's arrangements and push forward the zone's development with "higher standards and higher quality" during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Responding to a question about the new international airport under construction in Xiamen, Chen said the airport, once operational, would facilitate travel for both Xiamen and Kinmen residents and boost regional development.

"We support Kinmen sharing the use of Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport, which will bring benefits to Kinmen residents," he said.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)