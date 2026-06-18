China records nearly 30 pct decline in drug-related criminal cases in 2025

(Xinhua) 10:45, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 27,000 drug-related criminal cases were solved in China in 2025, a drop of 27.6 percent year on year, suggesting progress in ongoing counter-narcotics efforts, anti-narcotics authorities said Wednesday.

Around 41,000 criminal suspects in these cases were arrested in 2025, down 33 percent from the previous year, Wei Xiaojun, an official from the office of the China National Narcotics Control Commission, said at a media conference.

A total of 33.5 tonnes of drugs were seized, up 25.4 percent during the same period, Wei added.

The office released a report on China's drug situation in 2025, which highlighted a significant shift in patterns of substance abuse in China. It showed the number of people using traditional drugs and anesthetic or psychotropic drugs is declining, while abuse of unregulated addictive substances is increasing markedly and is increasingly affecting younger age groups.

The next step of anti-narcotics combat will adhere to an integrated approach that coordinates domestic and international efforts, combines online and offline enforcement, and targets both new and traditional drugs, said Lan Weihong, another official from the office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)