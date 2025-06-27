China intensifies anti-drug campaign with digital technology

Xinhua) 13:41, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- In a dim karaoke room, lights flicker to a thumping beat. Drugs sit openly on the table, untouched. This isn't real -- it's virtual reality (VR), designed to trigger the cravings addicts fight against every day.

At the Tiantanghe Drug Rehabilitation Center on the southern outskirts of Beijing, this high-tech form of therapy plunges recovering addicts into virtual recreations of the places they find most tempting -- KTV lounges and hotels.

Across the country, many drug rehabilitation centers have, like Tiantanghe, introduced this innovative therapy as part of a broader initiative to enhance their rehabilitation efforts.

"Some may think they've overcome their addiction," said Wen Xinhua, a rehabilitation officer at the center. "Others might not even recognize the deep triggers buried within them. But once they put on the VR headset and face real-world temptations, their brainwave data reveals the truth."

This data helps gauge the severity of addiction and acts as a crucial checkpoint for those who believe they've overcome their struggles. It's the ultimate test, proving whether they're truly prepared to re-enter society without relapsing.

Wen introduced this concept as he led recent visitors from all walks of life around the center during its weeklong Open Day event. The event was held in conjunction with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which was on Thursday.

The United Nations designated the day as June 26, one day after the anniversary of Qing Dynasty official Lin Zexu's destruction of about 1,400 tonnes of foreign-smuggled opium in south China in 1839.

Lin's move is regarded as a milestone chapter of China's battle against opium, and the Chinese people's resolve to eliminate drugs has never wavered.

Since 1949, the Chinese government has worked tirelessly to control drugs. For example, cultivating and using marijuana are strictly forbidden, with traffickers facing the death penalty in extreme cases.

In 2024, Chinese authorities concluded 37,000 drug-related criminal cases, making 62,000 related arrests and seizing 26.7 tonnes of narcotics nationwide, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The majority of drugs seized in China originated from abroad, according to a report from the Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission.

Throughout 2024, China seized 16.3 tonnes of narcotics from overseas sources, representing a 20 percent year-on-year decrease. The Golden Triangle region remained China's primary drug source, accounting for 76 percent of all seized foreign narcotics.

Li Xiaoguang, a senior judge of the Supreme People's Court, highlighted the rise of new types of drugs in China, which he said are outpacing traditional drug offenses in number, at a recent news conference.

They come in various forms -- often disguised as candy, stamps or cigarettes, making them deceptive and difficult to detect, Li said.

He also noted a troubling trend of younger individuals becoming increasingly involved, both as victims and as offenders.

Strengthening education on drug prevention for young people -- particularly students in elementary and secondary schools -- is a key component of China's drug control efforts.

In a recent anti-drug educational seminar at a primary school in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, VR technology was used to simulate the uncomfortable effects of drug use.

Students wore VR headsets to experience the physical toll of addiction, dangerous behaviors resulting from hallucinations, and the emotional devastation drugs can bring to families.

The immersive experience gave them a stark, firsthand look at the destructive impact drugs can have on both the body and the mind.

"Putting on the VR glasses was like seeing what happens when people take drugs for real. It was really scary! I'll definitely stay away from drugs," one student said.

