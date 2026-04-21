China to strengthen management of addictive drugs pregabalin, dextromethorphan

Xinhua) 13:25, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities have recently decided to further strengthen the management of pregabalin and dextromethorphan and guaifenesin preparations to prevent these addictive drugs from flowing into illegal channels and being abused.

Provincial-level drug regulators will strictly control the approval of the required usage plans for dextromethorphan, the active pharmaceutical ingredient for guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide preparations, an expectorant and cough formula, according to a circular.

The circular, jointly issued by the National Medical Products Administration, the Ministry of Public Security, and the China National Narcotic Control Committee, explicitly stated that these drugs are prohibited from being transacted via cash, through online channels, or sold to minors.

Drug manufacturers are required to establish a traceability system, and drug distributors must verify traceability information during procurement and inspection processes, according to the circular.

Provincial-level drug regulators will designate these two categories of drugs as key varieties for drug abuse monitoring, stated the circular, while pledging a tough stance on cracking down on related illegal and criminal activities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)