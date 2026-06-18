Lhasa Railway Station handles 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures

(Xinhua) 09:35, June 18, 2026

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member (L) assists a passenger at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member (L) assists passengers at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers line up to board the train at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member works at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A staff member (L) answers questions of passengers at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers prepare to board the train at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers check in at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Passengers line up to board the train at the Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2026. Lhasa Railway Station, a landmark project of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, was officially put into operation in 2006, along with the opening of the section of the railway linking Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

The station, located at an altitude of over 3,600 meters, is the largest first-class passenger station in Xizang. Up to now, it has cumulatively handled 63.62 million passenger arrivals and departures in total. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)